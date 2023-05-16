The time to warm up the engines is near, the MotoGP is about to arrive at the Mugello circuit. The temple of two-wheeled racing is preparing to welcome the Italian Grand Prix from 9 to 11 June. Get ready to immerse yourself in a breathtaking experience, a story of passion and challenges that is renewed every year.

The Mugello Circuit is in fact one of the most popular and demanding tracks in the MotoGP championship, and has a long history in the world of motorcycle racing. Its first edition of the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix was held way back in 1976, and it has become a fixture since 1994.

Over the years, the circuit has hosted numerous competitive editions, thus becoming an icon in the motorcycle scene for its “old school!” in addition to the beauty of the surrounding Tuscan hills.

At Mugello you can’t sleep

“The Mugello racetrack is the Woodstock of motorbikes”, Valentino Rossi once said and he is absolutely right. The number 1 round of the world championship is coming to the Cavallino track, the most beautiful and wildest of all. to the possibility of attending the various races, visitors will be able to experience an authentic adrenalin-filled gathering, transforming the Scarperia circuit area into a real motor festival.

The Ferrari circuit stands out among the few tracks where it is possible to camp even during the night, thus creating an endless spectacle. The surrounding hills offer a unique setting for spending a weekend dedicated to motorsport, with areas equipped for barbecues and moments of relaxation.

While, at sunset, the appointment is at the Casanova Savelli and at the curves of the Palagio, where enthusiasts can enjoy aperitifs, attend free concerts and enjoy live music. The joy of sharing this passion is also reflected in the facilities offered to visitors. Motorbikes will be able to enter the circuit for free, while campers will be able to take advantage of a special price.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In addition to the other season tickets, there will also be the “Night & Day” promotion which will guarantee holders a general admission ticket, with which they will be able to access the circuit from 7.00 pm on the previous day and stay overnight inside.

The magic of the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello is not limited only to older enthusiasts, but also involves young people. Admission will be free up to the age of 15, while a 20% discounted ticket will be available for children aged 16 to 18 for all types of general and grandstand admission. Furthermore, women will be entitled to a 10% reduced ticket on general admission and on all grandstands, confirming Mugello’s focus on including everyone. Until 28.05 it will be possible to buy the tickets in promotion on the ticketone.it and mugellocircuit.com circuit.

The phrase “You can’t sleep in Mugello” becomes reality. There are numerous events that involve the public throughout the weekend. Don’t miss the autograph session and meeting with the MotoGP riders and the DJ set with Hell Raton on the Correntaio stage on Saturday afternoon from 4.30 to 7.30 pm. This will be followed by a rich program of concerts and live music every evening.

Many events on Sunday: from the Hero’s walk to the Rider Fan Parade on the track before the start of the races in a crescendo of emotions. The MotoGP grid will take on the magnificent tricolor thanks to the performance of the Frecce Tricolori, while at the end of the MotoGP race, the invasion of the track returns and the party begins with a DJ set from the podium.

The Italian Grand Prix at Mugello is much more than just a motorcycle race.