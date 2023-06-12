We haven’t yet returned to the levels of when Valentino Rossi dominated the scene, but the Mugello weekend marked an important upswing in the trend of Italian spectators attending the circuit to follow the MotoGP.

Last year’s race, the first without the “Doctor” among the protagonists, had seen a rather impressive decline: in 2019, the last year before the COVID-19 pandemic, there were 139,329 spectators over the entire weekend , 83,761 of which on Sundays. A value that in 2022 had not even been exceeded by the figure for the entire weekend, which stopped at 74,078 spectators (43,661 on Sundays).

The specter of another flop hovered on Friday, with just 18,403 spectators present and with the hill above Casanova-Savelli, one of the beating hearts of the Tuscan facility, still quite bare.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

However, the situation changed significantly in the days to come, because on Saturday attendances almost reached 40 thousand and it was exciting to see the central grandstand packed, intent on spontaneously singing the Mameli anthem for Pecco Bagnaia after the victory of the Ducati rider in the Sprint.

The real upsurge came on Sunday, in which the Mugello public showed all its warmth to the protagonists, with 77,921 tickets sold. A figure still slightly lower than that of 2019, but still higher than that of the entire weekend of 2022. Which was almost doubled with the total 135,670 admissions.

A sign that having a new generation of winning Italian riders, with a Ducati which in turn takes the lion’s share, is starting to bear fruit. But evidently also the new format, which introduced the Sprint, seems to be able to attract the general public more. The first signal was there, now it’s time to continue sowing on this basis…

