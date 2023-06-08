MotoGP, Bastianini is at Mugello

MotoGP finally recovers pieces. In fact, Enea is back at Mugello in front of his fans Bastianiniwho has fully recovered from a fractured right scapula and has been declared “fit” by the paddock medical team.

All that was expected was the official return of the Beast, which yesterday had released the official communications to Ducati channels, thus anticipating its participation in Mugello. For Bastianini the Italian Grand Prix is in fact the first appointment as a protagonist in the 2023 World Cupsince the accident with Luca Marini that had knocked him out happened in the very first race of the championship, the Portimão Sprint.

Full recovery

The Ducati rider had already attempted to return to Jerez de la Frontera, participating in free practice. The pain in his shoulder, however, advised him to rest again and not to force the bone, also because he certainly wouldn’t have been able to compete for the top positions. Over the past month, Bastianini has finished his rehabilitation, returned to the gym to regain muscle tone and from tomorrow he will be racing on the Desmosedici to pick up where he left off.

Ok the others, waiting for Marini

Even his teammate “Pecco” Bagnaia he will be among the protagonists at Mugello: in the Le Mans accident with Maverick Viñales, the world champion suffered a broken ankle which, however, healed during the MotoGP stop this month. Raul is also among the “fit” riders Fernandez (operated to solve a compartment syndrome in his right arm) and Miguel Oliveira (fracture of the humerus of the left shoulder). To be evaluated after the first free practice session, however, the conditions Marines, who suffered a fractured trapezius bone in his right wrist in the accident with Alex Marquez at Le Mans. As known, there will be no Pol at Mugello I will espargaroalso in the pits after the serious accident in Portimão.