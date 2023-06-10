The sky is cloudy over Mugello, but the temperature on the track was really hellish in qualifying for the MotoGP Italian GP, ​​with Pecco Bagnaia taking pole position by setting the new record on the Tuscan track, but he also had moments of nervousness with Marc Marquez, who will join him on the front row both this afternoon in the Sprint and in tomorrow’s long race.

The Ducati rider signed his 14th career pole in the premier class and he did it with a monstrous lap in 1’44″855, if we consider that before this morning no one had ever fallen below the 1′ barrier 45″. However, on his first flying lap of the second run he found Marc Marquez coming out of the pits, according to him hindering him, and this caused him to run wide at the San Donato.

The world champion showed obvious signs of nervousness and, as if that weren’t enough, Honda’s rival took the opportunity to stick to the slipstream of his Desmosedici GP. However, the Piedmontese was very good at regaining his concentration and pulling off this amazing lap, thanks to which he folded the eight-time world champion by just 0.078, however very good at exploiting the hook to hoist his RC213V into second position.

“I have nothing to say, it speaks for itself,” Bagnaia said in parc fermé. When asked if he expects a penalty, he added: “No, but there are judges to decide, it’s not up to me.” For his part, Marc replied: “On the second lap I was looking for Bezzecchi, but he quickly left the garage and I lost him. But Pecco was fast, he went wide and decided to stop by my side. I thanked him because I had the opportunity to follow him. He wasn’t the target, but he made it convenient. For me that was enough distance to be sure, he came and went. It’s useless to talk, because he’s not right“.

Among other things, he will share the front row with the entire Marquez family, given that Alex is third, very good at progressing from Q1 with a time already very close to the track record and then repeating himself with a 1’45″007 who brought his Gresini Racing Ducati to third position.

Just as Jack Miller arrived from Q1, who hoisted his KTM to open the fourth row with the fourth fastest time. The Australian was very close up to T3, but then closed at 0.331 seconds, confirming that Bagnaia’s last sector was something that really bordered on perfection.

Completing the second row are the two Ducatis of Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi, who this morning failed to be as effective as he was yesterday in FP2. On the other hand, Aleix Espargaro is stoic, the only Aprilia rider to have hit Q2 and able to finish seventh despite the heel injury sustained when he fell on his bicycle on Thursday.

The Ducati of Johann Zarco and the Honda of Alex Rins will be in the third row with the rider from Granollers, while the fourth is reserved for those who had too many difficulties in this Q2: Brad Binder and Enea Bastianini, respectively tenth and 12th °, they both crashed at the Scarperia-Palagio. Among them, however, is Luca Marini who had a time canceled from the second row for a track limits.

After the disappointment of being excluded from Q2 at the end of FP2, when he had been tricked by Marquez’s slipstream, Maverick Vinales was unable to make the cut this morning either: the Aprilia rider was tricked by just 0.000000000000s from Miller and therefore he will line up his RS-GP only in 13th position. A big problem, given that the start is currently one of the moles of the Noale bikes.

It continues to be late at night also for the Yamahas, which even on a formerly friendly track like Mugello weren’t even able to get into the first four rows. The M1s of Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Quartararo will in fact complete the fifth in 14th and 15th position, with “El Diablo” who in this case also bowed to his garage mate. Among other things, both have accused more than half a second of gap in this first segment.

In addition to Morbidelli, unfortunately there are several Italian riders who said goodbye to the competition. Ducati test rider Michele Pirro will start from 17th position, also behind the Honda LCR of Takaaki Nakagami, while Fabio Di Giannantonio (who crashed in FP3 at San Donato) will open the seventh row.

The Gresini Racing rider straddles the two RNF Racing Aprilias, with Miguel Oliveira 18th and Raul Fernandez 20th. If the Portuguese didn’t have high expectations, having returned from a shoulder injury that had cost him the French GP, the young Spaniard had enjoyed a protagonist Friday, remaining out of Q2 by a few thousandths of a second. However, his Saturday morning was a disaster, with a double crash between FP3 and Q1, the second at Biondetti being very bad, among other things.

At the same point in FP3, the other Fernandez, Augusto, was the victim of a frightening accident, but he got up without problems and got back on his GasGas Tech3 KTM for Q1, in which he didn’t shine anyway: the champion of the Moto2 world is 21st on the grid, ahead only of Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori and teammate Jonas Folger.

We must also remember that Joan Mir is missing, who injured the little finger of his right hand in a crash yesterday at the San Donato and decided to stop, given that this is only the first race of a hat-trick.

Ranking Q2

Ranking Q1