First the fight, then the pole position

Francesco Bagnaia in the middle of Q2 at Mugello he was eleventh without a significant time to his credit. The reigning world champion and classification leader with one point ahead of Marco Bezzecchi he had preferred to go back to the pits without completing the second fastest lap to offset the cards and maybe be able to take advantage of the free track while the opponents were busy changing tyres.

When he was launching for the first lap of the second run Marc Marquez was coming out of the pits again for his second run of Q2. Marquez was quite far from Bagnaia and he occupied the track. The Ducati rider, however, did not like it and basically was unable to undertake the lap because already at San Donato from his point of view he had to go long due to this entry onto the track by Marc Marquez, guilty according to Bagnaia of not having looked carefully behind him if there were any pilots on the way. Bagnaia railed against Marquez at length at Luco-Poggiosecco up to Materassi-Borgo San Lorenzo and then on the following lap he signed pole position with Marc Marquez hooked up to his tow who snatched the second time reference.

The words of Bagnaia and Marquez

“The episode with Marquez? I have nothing to say, it speaks for itself. I don’t expect a penalty, but the judges will decide, it’s not my job.” declared Francesco Bagnaia hot in the Parc Fermé in the flash interviews reserved for the pilots who find a front row seat.

👀 @marcmarquez93 pulls out of the pits and right into the eye-line of @PeccoBagnaia! He’s really not happy about that! 😮#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/j4SOA2OI8f — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) June 10, 2023

Marc Marquez does not agree with his rival: “In the second attempt I was honestly looking for Bezzecchi, but I lost it. After, when ‘Pecco’ was in his strong lap I went wide to let him pass and go around alonebut decided to stop by my side. I ‘thanked’ because so I got to follow himbut that wasn’t my goal. In any case, I’m happy with how we shot, we’re looking for the road. I believe that the distance between Bagnaia and me was sufficient to be sure. If he’s angry, he’s not right“.