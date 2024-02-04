A serious loss struck the Marquez family a few hours before the start of the collective MotoGP tests in Sepang. In fact, today's morning, grandfather Ramon, to whom Marc and Alex were very close, passed away, as could be seen in “Marc Marquez all in”, the documentary released by Amazon Prime Video on the recovery from Alex's injury Jerez 2020 of the eight-time world champion.

The announcement was made by the two Gresini Racing standard bearers, who posted four images on their social channels portraying them together with their grandfather, to which they added a message of a few, but significant, words in Catalan: “Many thanks for for taking care of us and for what you taught us. Rest in peace. We love you.”

A hard blow for the two riders from Cervera, also because Marc never hid how much his grandfather Ramon was a point of reference for him, with whom he always discussed the most difficult choices to make in his career. And to whom he had promised that, after all that suffering accumulated since 2020 between injuries and an uncompetitive Honda, he would return to see him win.

Honoring this promise now that his grandfather is no longer here will therefore be an extra push to try to become great again on the Ducati, the most competitive bike on the grid, albeit in the 2023 version, which will be made available to him by Gresini Racing in the season that is about to begin.