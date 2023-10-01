MotoGP, Japanese GP 2023: the order of arrival

The match report

Jorge Martin won the Japanese Grand Prix characterized by heavy rain on the Motegi circuit coinciding with the start of the MotoGP race. The riders returned to the pits to switch to wet bikes immediately at the end of the first lap when 16 of them took to the pit lane, including all the pacesetters.

In the first laps in the wet, Jorge Martin went wide in Turn-3, but little by little he ferociously recovered the four positions he had lost to regain the lead of the race ahead of Francesco Bagnaiain turn very effective in the wet and second only to the Pramac rider who, apart from the long run, is experiencing a true state of grace.

The race was then stopped on the 12th of 24 laps with a Red flag made necessary by the intensity of the rain. The Race Direction tried to restart the Grand Prix, but during the formation lap of the restart procedure the definitive red flag arrived which also determined the assignment of all the points up for grabs. Behind the Ducati duo, a splendid podium for Marc Marquez, then Marco Bezzecchi and Aleix Espargarò.

Incredible mockery for Miguel Oliveira, who was in fourth position when he decided to return to the pits because he could no longer see anything, one lap before the red flag was shown. Brad Binder crashed after changing bikes, while Johann Zarco also fell to the ground just moments after being neutralised. The Pramac rider was rebuilding a race compromised through no fault of his own at the first corner. Marco Bezzecchi had difficulty stopping the bike and to avoid knocking down Francesco Bagnaia he went straight ahead, sending Maverick Vinales to the ground and forcing Zarco into the gravel.