Now that it’s on the line, Jorge Martin seems to have every intention of trying to dance until the end. After reducing his gap to Pecco Bagnaia in India to just 13 points, the Prima Pramac Racing rider also started the MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix weekend on the right foot, setting the best time in the opening round of testing free.

Despite also having an accident, falling after going long in the gravel of turn 3, the Madrid native managed to push his Ducati up to a time of 1’45″192 which put him ahead of everyone in this first outing on the Motegi track.

The name behind him is undoubtedly a big surprise, because in second position was the GasGas Tech3-branded KTM entrusted to Augusto Fernandez. The Spaniard was the only one to manage to limit the gap to “Martinator” to just 138 thousandths, but he was also the only one to fit a soft tire on the rear at the end.

In third and fourth position we find the other two Ducatisti fighting for the World Championship, namely Marco Bezzecchi and the aforementioned Bagnaia. The driver of the Mooney VR46 took third place with a time of 1’45″510 right under the checkered flag. The reigning world champion instead carried out comparative setting tests in order to try to resolve the braking problems that have influenced in the last few outings and try to make his Desmosedici GP more stable again and he closed four tenths of a second.

After fifth place at the Buddh International Circuit, Joan Mir seems to have found some continuity, who also immediately put his Honda into the top 5 at Motegi with a gap of just under half a second. The Majorcan, who is using the base of the 2024 bike that debuted in the Misano tests, was also the protagonist of a crash without any particular consequences at turn 5, from which he got up and immediately returned to the track.

Then pay attention to the KTMs, because today the carbon frame with which the wild card Dani Pedrosa had made waves at Misano was mounted on the RC16s of Brad Binder and Jack Miller. The South African finished sixth fastest, 555 thousandths off the pace, while the Australian was a little further back, in eighth, but had already paid for more than seven tenths.

The first of the Aprilias, which is that of Maverick Vinales, slipped between the two Austrian bikes, but Yamaha is also in the top 10, with Fabio Quartararo who set the ninth time at 760 thousandths. His teammate Franco Morbidelli however is 12th, also behind Raul Fernandez’s Aprilia and Johann Zarco’s Ducati.

As for the Iwata manufacturer, it must be remembered that test driver Cal Crutchlow is also on the track, having done a test on this track in August. The British veteran finished 18th fastest, just over a second behind.

If Mir found a good confirmation, Marc Marquez’s weekend didn’t start very well, because the eight-time world champion had to settle for finishing 13th with the second HRC RC213V, on which he instead confirmed the 2023 package: his gap from the top is more than eight tenths.

Speaking of Honda, at the rear of the group we must also point out the return of Alex Rins, who has been out since he fractured his tibia and fibula in the Mugello Sprint accident. The Spaniard has accumulated a gap of 2″3 and now it will be necessary to understand if he will try to continue the weekend or if the pain is still too much and he will therefore decide to stop. It should be underlined, however, that in this first outing he did not use painkillers, so c ‘there is room to try again.

As for the other Italian riders, Fabio Di Giannantonio is 14th with the Gresini Racing Ducati, while Michele Pirro, still replacing the injured Enea Bastianini, is in 20th position. Still on the Ducati theme, we must remember the absence of Luca Marini and Alex Marquez, both forced to surrender due to injuries sustained last weekend in India.