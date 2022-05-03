In home Yamaha official there is a problem and, unfortunately for Italian two-wheel enthusiasts, it is called Franco Morbidelli. In fact, the Roman driver is struggling a lot in being able to collect noteworthy results. All this while his box mate, Fabio Quartararo, after an uphill first part of the year, it is now reaping important points. The French, reigning world champion, is in fact first in the World Cup. Above all, after six extremely balanced races, Quartararo has already won three podiums and is the only rider on the grid to have finished all the races in the top-10. A continuity of performance that Morbidelli lacks instead, who also, when in Petronas in 2020 he had joined the Nicoise as a box mate, was the winner from head to head.

Two years later, however, in the official team, the story is completely different. The extenuating circumstances for Morbidelli are the numerous injuries suffered and the many changes of head coach that he has had to face. On a numerical level, however, the comparison is quite merciless: the ‘Morbido’ in fact is only 16th in the world championship standings. His points were barely 18, 71 fewer than Quartararo’s, and his best result is a seventh place in Indonesia. At the end of the Jerez race, closed by Morbidelli in 15th place, the words of Lin Jarvis they were eloquent.

The Yamaha boss has in fact said to himself “disappointed”. “I expected more – declared in the official MotoGP interviews – in the warm-up he had found a better setting. We changed something on the bike, but frankly I was expecting something more. However, step by step we continue to work“. Morbidelli has a contract valid until the end of 2023, one year longer than Quartararo’s. The person concerned is confident of being able to progress, race after race, to get back to the top. To convince the Japanese house of the goodness of the investment made, however, it will be necessary to speed up times.