Talking about opposite visions would be exaggerated, but certainly Franco Morbidelli seems to see the glass half full at the conclusion of the MotoGP collective tests in Mandalika. While agreeing with Fabio Quartararo on what are the shortcomings of Yamaha, above all that of top speed, the Italian rider preferred to underline that the M1 has strong points that allowed him and the Frenchman to finish fifth and at the second place in the cumulative of the three days in Indonesia.

“We are second and fifth,” Morbidelli said when asked where he sees the Yamahas at the end of the pre-season. “We have our weapons and we have to use what we have, there is little to do. We all know that the Yamaha is not impressive from a speed point of view, because it is probably the slowest in its category on the straight, but it has other characteristics that go use to the maximum “.

“Surely when the margin is in the corners, the rider has to risk more at that juncture, but that’s what we must try to make the most of. Yamaha is working, and will do so in the future, to improve this situation. We can only give the best and see where it takes us, but at the moment we are second and fifth “, he added.

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: MotoGP

After working for a long time on the race pace and on the feeling with his M1, today the 2020 vice-world champion also found a convincing time attack, which earned him the fourth time of the day and the fifth in the cumulative test of Mandalika. .

“It’s a pity that in this pre-season we didn’t have time to try too many time attacks, because we focused on improving the bike and the feeling, on making small changes with Patrick to understand what I want. With a new technical leader and in any case with a new bike must have time to adapt “.

“The M1 2022 is very similar to 2021, but it is very different from 2019, which is the one I have mostly raced with for the last two years. I had yet to find my base and it took me most of these five days to find it. even if in the end I am satisfied with the work we have done “.

“In the final we also dedicated ourselves to the time attack, doing one yesterday and two today. Above all, today’s ones turned out quite well, even if we need to improve both myself and the setting of the bike. But I believe that the work we have done in these test is a good starting point “.

Even the experience with the new technical boss Patrick Primmer seems to have started on the right foot. “I get along very well with Patrick, I think we are already doing a good job together. He is an ‘animal’ from a technical point of view, he really knows what needs to be done on the bike. That in Qatar will be his first race as technical leader and it will be a special moment for him, which he deserves. “

When asked what the values ​​in his opinion are, Franco hinted that it is not easy to understand, giving an interesting argument. “I only expect surprises from this MotoGP, because it will be a stellar MotoGP. Just think of Marini too. , who was the fastest yesterday and made a great time. But there are a lot of riders who are fast, so it will be a season full of surprises. Honda has been very strong with Espargaro, but also Suzuki with Rins. Mamma mia, it will be really nice! “, he concluded.