The news of Suzuki’s farewell, anticipated by Motorsport.com, surprised absolutely all the members of the MotoGP paddock, who today met for the first time at Le Mans after the announcement arrived two weeks ago. This was confirmed just on the eve of the French Grand Prix, and will significantly shake up the drivers market, which at the moment is in full swing, with only three riders with a contract signed in 2023: Marc Marquez (Honda), Brad Binder (KTM) and Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha), who was asked for an opinion on Suzuki’s decision to unilaterally break the contract despite being tied to Dorna for another five years.

“Was the contract really for five years? Oh mama! Personally I believe that for sport it is not good news, it is never good when something like this happens. Above all, it is very bad to see how so many professionals are left without work from one day to the next. Suzuki is an excellent team, very strong, and to say that they will not continue despite the contract is incomprehensible. It is a very bad situation ”, underlined Morbidelli.

A maneuver that will also completely affect the riders’ market in view of the next season: “This new situation will shake the market, because one world champion and another very strong one run out of bikes. So this will change many things ”.

With a contract already signed for next year, Morbidelli has no worries about his future: “Nobody can be absolutely sure of the future, who today is sure of what the future holds? Nobody. Anyone who is calm about the future is stupid ”.

In this sense, despite the rumors going in every direction, having a one-year contract already signed allows the Yamaha rider to see the situation calmly: “Contractually I’m calm, if we talk in terms of a contract. But who knows ”.