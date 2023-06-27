A year ago, these days, Yamaha went on vacation with Fabio Quartararo firmly at the top of the MotoGP championship standings. Twelve months later, the music has definitely changed for the Iwata company which, despite the podium of the Frenchman in Saturday’s Sprint at Assen, arrived at the summer break in a bleak way to say the least, given that it even occupies the last place in the Constructors standings.

It is clear that in this case the fact of having only two bikes on the track is proving to be a clear handicap (in the Constructors the first bike of the brand scores points, including those of the satellite teams), because in the Team standings instead the official Yamaha team occupies the sixth place. However, if one considers that Honda is in the penultimate place in the Constructors’ category, it almost seems to be facing an upside down world, even if according to Franco Morbidelli this is anything but a surprise.

“It may seem from the outside, but from the inside it’s an exact reflection of what happens on the track in every session, in every race. We’re not surprised by this, we’re just focused on working to try and improve this situation. I’m not discouraged to see Yamaha in last place in the constructors’ standings”, said Morbidelli, who had to settle for 15th and ninth place in Holland.

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“In fact, it’s an extra motivation for me as a rider to try to be more constant, faster and get the most out of my bike. It’s true that we’re last in the Constructors, but we’re sixth in the Team standings: this means that both riders are giving their best or that they are very close to us, but we know that we also need our bike to improve”, added Franco.

These six weeks off will be very “hot” in every sense for Morbidelli, who is one of the few riders on the grid whose contract expires at the end of this year. Although he has reiterated several times that he hopes to continue his relationship with the Japanese manufacturer, rumors have emerged in the Netherlands about his possible arrival at Gresini Racing. In any case, we should know more at Silverstone.

“I think and hope so, that we will know something more about my future after this summer break. What colors will it be with? I’ll probably tell you at Silverstone”, he cut short.

