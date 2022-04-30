The weekend in Jerez de la Frontera continues with difficulty for Franco Morbidelli, already the author of a crash during PL1 yesterday. The Roman from Yamaha, in fact, did not go beyond the 16th place in qualifyingclosing a disappointing and subdued race that will see him start from the top of the sixth row for tomorrow afternoon’s race.

A performance that, moreover, does not coincide with that of his teammate Fabio Quartararo, moreover 2nd behind only Francesco Bagnaia, himself the author of an incredible time that earned the track record: “We weren’t fast in qualifying today, but the pace in FP4 was still good – commented a disappointed Morbidelli – the feeling it wasn’t great, but it influenced me the most in qualifying. We are improving more and more, compared to Portimão for example, and we are getting closer to a feeling that I like. Tomorrow we will try to take another step – he concluded – and we’ll see where we can finish in the race ”.

At present, less than 24 hours from the sixth round of the championship, Morbidelli is still looking for a convincing performance that can improve his highest result so far, attributable to Mandalika’s 7th place. Subsequently, in the American stages in Argentina and the USA, the 27-year-old was unable to go beyond the 16th place in Austin, not finishing the race in Buenos Aires.