The accident that occurred during the Portimao tests ended with a great scare for Franco Morbidelli, who can return home after two days in Alvor hospital. This is the good news that comes directly from the Pramac team, which updated on its social profiles on the conditions of the Roman rider after the bad fall on Tuesday.

The second CT scan carried out yesterday revealed nothing, so Morbido can leave the hospital and go home. Until yesterday, his presence at the Sepang tests was in doubt and even today there is confidentiality regarding his participation in the first collective tests of 2024, which will begin next week in Malaysia. However, we can breathe a sigh of relief for the health conditions of the Pramac rider.

Morbidelli, during the second day of testing in Portimao, fell at Turn 9 and was helped on the track by the Marquez brothers, who were arriving at that moment and stopped to help him when they saw him on the ground. The Italian was then taken to the medical center, where the first tests provided comfort. He was subsequently transported to Alvor hospital for further checks, which fortunately did not cause any concerns.

Kept under observation for one night, Morbidelli underwent a first CT scan, which was followed by the second scan yesterday. The outcome of the latter gave positive results and this led to his discharge from the hospital, with a huge sigh of relief.