Franco Morbidelli will have to serve two Long Lap Penalties during tomorrow’s Malaysian Grand Prix, having been found guilty of hindering Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez in the third free practice session.

A few minutes before the end of the session, the Yamaha rider had just come out of the pits and proceeded slowly along the trajectory near turn 5, when the Ducati rider and the eight-time world champion arrived behind him, who were instead engaged in the time attack, but they were forced to turn off the gas due to his presence.

An episode that cost a lot above all to the leader of the world classification, who crashed in the following lap and therefore finds himself forced to pass from Q1. The most curious thing, however, is that Pecco is 11th in the cumulative, having set the same time to the thousandth of Morbidelli.

However, this is a fact that does not count in the eyes of the panel of commissioners, which in any case considered that Morbidelli created a dangerous situation with his behavior and therefore sanctioned him.

Franco will not be the only driver to have to pay a penalty tomorrow: Alex Marquez will also have to pay a Long Lap Penalty for the accident involving Jack Miller in last week’s race at Phillip Island. Pol Espargaro, on the other hand, retreated three positions on the grid to be back on track, creating a dangerous situation for Johann Zarco during FP1 in Sepang.