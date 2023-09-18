We often hear that when one door closes, another opens. We can say that it fits perfectly for Franco Morbidelli’s situation: several weeks ago, the Italian rider learned that Yamaha had decided not to continue working with him after his contract expired at the end of the year.

Given the difficulties he has experienced in the last three seasons, at that moment it seemed rather complicated for him to find a place on the MotoGP starting grid. However, luck smiled on Frankie, who next year will have a truly important opportunity to try to relaunch his career, given that he has just been announced as the new rider of Prima Pramac Racing, in which he will have the reference bike: a Ducati Desmosedici GP identical to that of the official team.

Indeed, he has linked himself directly to the Borgo Panigale brand, with a contract that will last one year, but which will still put him on par with all the big names in the lineup, given that most of the agreements will expire at the end of 2024.

Alongside the very confirmed Jorge Martin, a duel was looming between Johann Zarco and Marco Bezzecchi to obtain the second factory Ducati from Paolo Campinoti’s team, but in the end the Frenchman gave in to the court of Honda LCR, which offered him a longer contract. The rider from Rimini, however, preferred to remain someone else with Valentino Rossi’s Mooney VR46, hoping to be able to continue to do great things aboard a year-old motorbike, but surrounded by people he trusts blindly, just like he is doing this one. year.

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

This gave Morbidelli a great chance to try to rebuild that leading role in the premier class that he has lost somewhat in recent years due to a Yamaha that was decidedly below expectations. At the gates of Bologna they seem convinced that on board the Red we will find that rider who in 2020 was capable of winning three Grands Prix and ending the season as vice-world champion, just as underlined by the general director of Ducati Corse, Gigi Dall ‘Igna.

“It is a pleasure for us to welcome Franco Morbidelli within our factory-supported Pramac Racing team for the next racing season, riding an official Desmosedici GP. Franco is a rider of great talent and experience and on more than one occasion he has proven to be strong and fast: it is no coincidence that in 2020 he was vice-World Champion in MotoGP, winning three GPs. We are convinced that, together with the Pramac Racing team and thanks to our support, he will be able to demonstrate his full potential. “It’s time to face this exciting new adventure together,” said Dall’Igna.

“I am very happy that Franco will join our family for 2024: I have an excellent relationship with him, who has proven to be a champion on many occasions. I am sure that in our team he will find the right conditions to return to fighting for the positions he deserves”, added Campinoti, owner of Prima Pramac Racing.

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to work with a champion like Franco: I have great faith in him and his talent. I am sure that he will feel very comfortable in our team and that together we will be able to achieve great results”, concluded the team manager Gino Borsoi.