Franco Morbidelli has experienced two difficult years in MotoGP, after finishing second in the standings in 2020 with three victories. The Italian was plagued by a knee injury in the first half of 2021, having struggled to find form on his 2019 Yamaha at the Petronas SRT team, before a mid-season move to the factory Yamaha squad and throughout the 2022 did not produce any results.

Morbidelli scored 42 points in the 2022 season, with a best finish of seventh, he struggled to adapt to the 2022 Yamaha, although he felt he had made a step forward in recent races, moving from a softer riding style to a more aggressive approach. The adaptation of one of Valentino Rossi’s protégés has been held back by a knee injury, a team change and a huge step forward in bike specifications, but these are facts that his detractors ignore.

“I feel like a better driver,” he said in Valencia last month when asked by Motorsport.com to compare his current drive to second place in 2020. “I feel that difficulties make you stronger, and I feel I changed many things when I changed bikes. I changed teams, bikes and teams. So there were a lot of changes that slowed down the process. It’s normal that people don’t understand your efforts, but I don’t care. People don’t they care about you like you care about you or like people close to you care about you. People only see what’s going on on the track. So it doesn’t make me angry, it’s normal, that’s how it goes.”

Morbidelli thanked his Yamaha team for supporting him during his difficult moments, adding: “When I arrived I realized it would be very difficult to extract the potential from the bike. They held on, they stood by me and always supported me. They have always believed in me and I have always believed in them. They are working and have continued to work on improving the flaws we all know the bike has. We are together and I am happy that I can extract speed from the bike and can completely change my style, going from a calm rider to a very aggressive one. I’m happy with the changes I’ve been able to make. It’s been a difficult season, but with a happy ending I’d say.”