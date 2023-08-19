The scenarios of the MotoGP rider market seem to be able to change really rapidly these days. And right now they seem to be able to give Franco Morbidelli a really tempting opportunity.

Just 48 hours ago, the Italian rider seemed to be in a complicated position even just to find a saddle in 2024, but in the meantime things have changed a lot, especially as regards the second bike of Prima Pramac Racing, which moreover would be a Ducati in factory version.

The ballot seemed between the confirmation of Johann Zarco and the possible arrival of Marco Bezzecchi, but now it seems that both can take different paths from Paolo Campinoti’s team.

The Frenchman is about to give in to the court of Lucio Cecchinello to join the Honda satellite team. If many made it an economic point of view, it seems instead it is a matter of perspectives: Ducati is offering Johann a one-year contract only, with the possibility of landing in Red in the Superbike World Championship in 2025. LCR, on the other hand, would put a two-year contract and this is what attracts Zarco.

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

As for Bezzecchi, the lure of the factory bike doesn’t seem to hold a candle to the possibility of staying with the Mooney VR46, with the work group that allowed him to start showing his talent in MotoGP. After all, this year he’s already demonstrating that the duo formed by him and his team of Valentino Rossi can aspire to great things even with an older generation Ducati.

If these were to actually be the scenarios, then Morbidelli’s name would sensationally secure pole position for the role of Jorge Martin’s boxmate. A scenario that obviously pleases Frankie so much, that he would have the great opportunity to relaunch himself on a competitive bike after the last two very complicated years at Yamaha.

“It’s a possibility and I’m happy that my name is associated with the best bike on the grid. This is a pleasure and it means that what I’m doing doesn’t go unnoticed, even if we’re doing it back there. We’ll see how the things and if they will actually go like this, but it’s still nice”, commented Morbidelli after finishing the Sprint of the Austrian Grand Prix in ninth place.