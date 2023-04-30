The Yamaha rider made contact with Alex Marquez at turn 2 on the first lap of Saturday’s Sprint. The contact caused both of them to crash, with Marco Bezzecchi subsequently hitting Morbidelli’s Yamaha which went across the track.

The Sprint was interrupted with the red flag and all the riders were able to restart, while the accident was put under investigation by the team of stewards.

Morbidelli remained in the middle of the track and risked being hit by the riders coming up behind him, so he praised Nakagami’s “reflexes”, who narrowly avoided him, saving him from a more serious crash.

“We were involved in an accident at turn 2,” Morbidelli began. “I’m very happy that nothing serious happened because I stayed in the middle of the track.”

“Actually I want to thank Taka, especially for his quick reflexes in avoiding me. I think he deserves a nice present. Now I’ll think of a nice present to give him, because he did his best to avoid me and narrowly hit me, but it could have been much worse.”

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing crash Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The FIM stewards deemed that Morbidelli caused an avoidable accident and handed him a long lap penalty to be served in his next Grand Prix, so presumably in the long race at Jerez.

Morbidelli defended himself by claiming he was not trying to pass Marquez and that the Gresini Racing rider “crossed his line”, which led to the collision.

“I didn’t try to surpass him,” added Morbidelli. “I was making my corner. It was a ‘Sprint’ crash because there were a lot of overtakings in the early stages, he was overtaken by Fabio (Quartararo) and he went a bit wide”.

“I saw a gap and I went to make my turn with a tight line. I didn’t want to go over it. I tried to make a nice tight turn. For me, he’s the one who crossed the line.”

“He didn’t see me, he didn’t leave me space, I don’t know. But the result is that he crossed the line, we touched and we crashed. I didn’t want to overtake anyone, I just wanted to make my turn.”

Marquez was surprised by the fact that Morbidelli was on the inside in that corner because “there was no space”.

“I spoke to Fabio, he was a bit ‘crazy’ in the first lap, also in the second race,” he said.

“So, I mean I didn’t expect the contact with Morbidelli. I was on the inside line, there was no space, I heard a motorbike and I said to myself: ‘Where does it come from?’. Then I felt the contact: it’s It was pretty strong, but we were really lucky nobody hit us.”

Marquez crashed again after the second start of the Sprint, while Morbidelli finished in 16th place. Bezzecchi finished in ninth place, keeping a slim lead of three points in the standings over Pecco Bagnaia.