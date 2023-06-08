Yamaha is experiencing a moment of profound technical crisis in MotoGP and, inevitably, this is having repercussions on its riders, who in this first remnant of the 2023 season have not managed to collect what they would have hoped for.

In particular, the situation is getting quite complicated for Franco Morbidelli, because the Italian rider’s contract expires at the end of this year. The questions about his future, therefore, are increasingly frequent, even if in fact a small step forward has been seen from his point of view, given that his performances are now not too far from those of his teammate Fabio Quartararo, who instead last year it outclassed him quite systematically.

Last weekend, thanks to the proximity to his home, Franco was a guest of the Yamaha Superbike team, which is looking for a rider after Toprak Razgatlioglu announced the sensational decision to leave it to go and marry BMW, always among the serial derivatives. Many therefore did one plus one, thinking that perhaps Morbidelli was also there to test the waters for the future.

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing, Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Yamaha

Version that was denied by the person concerned, who did not hide even a little disappointment at how these rumors were born: “A bit because a place in our team is free up anyway and that’s a factor, because Toprak will leave anyway Partly because people enjoy teasing me, because I haven’t been very strong in recent years, so journalists enjoy annoying me, asking me if I’ll go to Superbike”.

Regarding his options for 2024, he sent a loud and clear message to the Iwata manufacturer, suggesting that his primary objective would be to continue where he is today.

“We’re working on the future, we need to understand which path to take. I’ve always said that I have great affection for Yamaha, for the team I’m on. I’ve spent my entire career in MotoGP with Yamaha, but since when I arrived in the factory team, unfortunately we weren’t able to get good results together. But I want to do it with this team because I think I deserve it, as well as the people who are in this team,” he concluded.

