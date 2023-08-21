A very close top 10 and the satisfaction of having brought home a weekend with a positive balance: this was Franco Morbidelli’s Austrian Grand Prix, who is still struggling with his Yamaha but tries to find the good in a weekend that on paper it was complicated for the M1, more so than other tracks.

However, the Roman driver was the great protagonist of the weekend not so much for the action on the track as for his own future. His farewell to Yamaha at the end of the season is now official, he is linked up with the Pramac team for 2024, now that Johann Zarco’s departure has been announced. However, the Italian-Brazilian is not particularly happy with the speculation about 2024, which overshadows what happens in sport.

“It occurs to me that sometimes what happens off the track is more attractive than what happens on the track”, begins Morbidelli. “It’s sad that so many people ask me about my future because it’s more important than what happens on the track. It means that what happens on the track isn’t valued, you don’t give it the right eye. Because many things happened during my weekend, but among all of these, the most important thing is which bike I’ll have next year”.

His words are very harsh, but expressed with the usual tranquility and calm that distinguish Morbidelli. The Yamaha rider then compares MotoGP to Formula 1, where in his opinion the right weight is given to all the riders on the grid: “MotoGP must grow from many points of view and this is one. The nice thing about Formula 1 is that it manages to enhance the battles of the top, but also those of the middle group”. There were several in our race on Sunday”.

Soft then goes into detail and talks about his Austrian Grand Prix, which leaves him satisfied despite the fact that many steps forward still need to be made: “Mine was a good race, I made some good overtaking, but we need to improve. I have to improve as a driver, the Japanese can improve. It seems that the Ducatis have less room for improvement.”

There were many actions for the Yamaha rider, but of all of them he chose one in particular: “I have so much adrenaline from the race, because it was beautiful, I recovered a lot. I wanted to get to the group that went from Espargaro to Miller. I practically arrived, but too late and the tires were already gone. I made a good overtaking effort on Espargaro, desperate, at Turn 7. Then there were some good moments with Miller and Zarco. But the most beautiful is the overtaking on Espargaro “.

“I’m sorry about Friday, we’re a bit slow, I always start a little too far back,” he explained later comparing himself with his teammate. “Quartararo always manages to start a little further on and this creates fewer problems for him during the race. He often manages to have fewer problems in the race with the front tire, to overtake riders. The races in which he finished in front of me, it’s often because he started in front ”.

Pecco Bagnaia, on the other hand, who doesn’t have problems of this type, author of a masterful weekend in which he proved to be in incredible form. The winner of both races flies to the championship and Morbidelli explains what he believes is the secret of his domination: “Everyone who dominates in the MotoGP has something special. There are those who have incredible speed like Quartararo, those who have power like Marquez”.

“Then there are those who always manage to make the right move at the right time, manage to work perfectly for that track and for that weekend. He manages to create the right alchemy with the team, the perfect environment and the right energy within the team to always do the right thing and always win. This is what Pecco is showing us. In my opinion the key to his domination of him is this, if he deserves it all and is very charming. What do I have? If we don’t know, it shows that I haven’t dominated enough to know, ”he concludes.