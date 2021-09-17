The free practice of the San Marino Grand Prix at Misano they not only welcomed the return of Franco Morbidelli on the track after his knee injury, but they also made his debut riding the M1 of the factory team Yamaha. At the end of the second practice session on Friday, Soft he finished in 13th position, regaining confidence with the bike and especially with his body after the accident in Germany, which had forced him to stay away from the tracks.

Interviewed by Sky Sport MotoGP, the new rider of the Japanese house wanted to comment on his return to the Misano track as follows: “It was great to be back today with these colors and with this bike and right at Misano – said Morbidelli – after all this time and all this work. Physically I struggled this morning to understand how to throw my leg on the platform without thinking too much and with a good ease. This afternoon went better, I seem to have found a good technique to collect the leg. I can’t make many comments about the M1, but the bike was very strong all over the place after this distance, it all seemed extreme. With the laps and with the time I will try to understand where to improve and where to proceed on the aspects that are already good this way “.

The 26-year-old, Moto2 world champion in 2017, also recounted all the developments that led him to Monster Yamaha, a team with which he reached an agreement until 2023: “I was very happy to follow the development of the market events, because everything went in my direction – He admitted – even better than the best possible hypothesis. From the sofa I was very happy and pleased to see how things were going for me.

A negative aspect for Morbidelli, however, was the separation from his coach and friend Ramon Forcada, which will remain in Petronas. Morbidelli will therefore pass to the ‘care’ of Silvano Galbusera: “The team is new and you need an adaptation time to understand each other and start working and giving directions quickly and smoothly. – underlined the new Yamaha rider – meanwhile we are here, I got on my bike and I’m happy to have done a decent job today ”.

Asked about the possibility of returning to the levels of 2020, before the crash at the Sachsenring that forced him to a surgery knee, Morbidelli replied with an answer full of hope and positivity for the immediate future: “The doctors say it takes six months to recover from the injury, I hope to do it faster.”