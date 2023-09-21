There are still eight races to go until the end of the 2023 MotoGP season, but Franco Morbidelli’s gaze already seems inevitably turned towards 2024. His adventure as an official Yamaha rider will end in Valencia, which unfortunately proved disappointing, but he is ready to open up a new chapter in his career, which on paper has all the ingredients to allow him a well-deserved relaunch.

A couple of days ago, in fact, Prima Pramac Racing announced that the Roman rider will be one of its bearers next season, in which he will have a Ducati Desmosedici GP24 at his disposal, therefore the best bike on the grid, moreover with the same configuration who will use his boxmate Jorge Martin and the two factory drivers, Pecco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini.

A great chance for Frankie, who after a 2020 as a great protagonist, in which he achieved three victories and finished vice-world champion despite a rather older M1, had to deal with an injury in 2021 and then with a less competitive, which prevented him from obtaining the satisfaction he had hoped for in the last two years. From 2024, however, there will be no more excuses, the Morbidelli we all know must return.

“I must especially thank Paolo Campinoti for giving me this opportunity, but also all the Ducati staff and my manager Gianluca, as well as the VR46. We hoped that this solution was possible, we worked on it and in the end we were able to announce it. After two years complicated, it will certainly be a positive experience”, said Franco during the press conference that opened the first edition of the Indian Grand Prix.

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Among other things, in this way he will stop being “excluded” at the Ranch, during the training sessions of the VR46 Riders Academy, given that he too, like the aforementioned Bagnaia, in addition to Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini, will be riding a motorbike of the Home of Borgo Panigale. It’s no coincidence that today he talked about how frustrating it was to always hear their enthusiastic comments about the Red bike while thinking about his difficulties with the Yamaha.

“I had some difficult moments when I heard their feedback, especially when I realized that there was such a difference compared to my feeling with the M1. In some cases it was even a bit frustrating. Next year but we will all have the same bike and we will all talk about the same bike.”

Indeed, in 2024 he will have great allies in trying to quickly understand the secrets of the Desmosedici GP: “I will certainly ask him many questions and try to learn as much as possible, precisely to be competitive as quickly as possible on the new bike”, he said. concluded.