There are still no certainties about Franco Morbidelli’s future. After Yamaha announced that their relationship will end at the end of the year, the Italian rider has been hunting for a saddle for 2024, but has not yet found a definitive answer.

This is also because at the moment there are other names at the center of the market: above all that of Marco Bezzecchi, who could make room for him for the Mooney VR46 should he choose to go and get a factory Ducati from Pramac. But also that of Johann Zarco, courted by the Honda LCR to take the place left vacant by Alex Rins, who will be the already announced replacement for Morbidelli in the factory team of the Iwata manufacturer.

Franco will probably have to wait for these situations to be resolved before figuring out what colors he will wear in 2024 (for him there is also talk of an opportunity on Gresini’s Ducati), even if at least he has fairly clear ideas about what his intent.

“We’re working to ensure that I’ll be able to race next year and maybe even in the next few years. I’m sure I can still give a lot to myself, to the team I’ll be racing for, to my friends and my family,” said Morbidelli upon arrival at the Red Bull Ring, where the Austrian Grand Prix is ​​held this weekend.

“I’m sure and willing to give myself another chance to fight for the world championship, which is what I want most at this moment in my life. Let’s continue in this run-up, VR46 and Gianluca (Falcioni, his manager) are helping me a lot. Let’s do a good job and see where I go,” he added.

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Speaking of the World Championship in a general way, he seemed to be able to open the door to Superbike as well, but when faced with a more specific question, Frankie immediately corrected his approach: “When I say world title, I’m talking about MotoGP”.

Also because he remains convinced that the chances of remaining on the premier class grid exist, or at least this is what he repeats to himself: “I’m always optimistic. I remind you that I’m half Brazilian, so I can face difficult situations with the smile”.

In 2020 Morbidelli was vice-world champion behind Joan Mir and now the two are experiencing one of the most complicated moments of their careers: the Italian is looking for a place, while the Majorcan had even considered retiring after the many injuries on the Honda. Franco was then asked what in his opinion could be the explanation for this situation.

“This is the beauty of sport in general, but especially of the MotoGP. We have seen that in recent years there is always a great shuffling of the cards. The values ​​in the field change a lot, because the level is so high that when a little bit of confidence or something, then you go from being up there to being quite a bit further down.”

“There are many examples: mine, Joan’s, Fabio’s, Marc’s. I’m a vice-world champion, but there are also world champions and multiple world champions who have done this flip. And ‘ because the category is fierce,” he concluded.

Read also: