Fabio Quartararo 89, Franco Morbidelli + Andrea Dovizioso 26: the riders’ classification after six races of the 2022 MotoGP is truly pitiless for the two Italian riders who have – Morbidelli for sure – the same Yamaha M1 of the reigning world champion, leader of the championship with 89 points, seven more than Aleix Espargarò’s Aprilia. The Iwata house is literally clinging exclusively to the French driver and at the moment the Morbidelli-Dovizioso couple who on paper should be an extreme supporting cast has literally disappeared from the radar of the high ranking.

We are talking about two vice-world champions from 2017 to 2020 (three years Dovizioso, then Morbidelli behind Mir), riders who cannot have suddenly unlearned to drive. If the Forlì has the mitigating circumstance of a year’s stop in 2020 (a sabbatical interrupted prematurely with his return to the track aboard the Yamaha Petronas at the end of the season), the Moto2 world champion in 2017 had to deal with a knee injury which finally seems to have been put completely behind as evidenced by the return to the Tavullia Ranch this week to train for Le Mans.

Morbidelli is looking for the lost feeling riding the M1: “From Portimao we began to get close to Quartararo and knowing we beat him in the past helps a lot on a psychological level – declared the Yamaha rider interviewed by The Gazzetta dello Sport – it may take a practice session or two races to complete this process, I hope a round ”.

Regarding the difficulties both he and Dovizioso Morbidelli are going through, he added that: “For me Dovi is facing other problems than mine. Mine is to find the basic set-up, the one that makes you feel good on the bike. Dovi complains about grip, Fabio is about power, but the more there is, the better. We need to understand what Yamaha is missing most at the moment, and for me it’s power. From this point of view I agree with Fabio, but I also understand Dovi ”.