Before leaving for Argentina, Franco Morbidelli probably would have signed to return home from Termas de Rio Hondo with two fourth places in his pocket. With hindsight, on the other hand, it is probable that he will have to deal with a bit of regret on the journey, because the possibility of regaining that podium that he has now been missing since the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix was really real.

Especially in today’s long race, held in the wet, the Yamaha rider found himself third with a few laps to go. In the final stages, however, with the tires starting to drop, he was unable to do anything to stem the comeback of a wild Johann Zarco, who also jumped Alex Marquez after him to go and take the place of honor.

“I gave everything to defend my position, but Johann’s potential was much higher, so unfortunately I didn’t succeed. I wanted to with all my strength, but it wasn’t possible, because I had started to suffer with the rear tire unfortunately,” Morbidelli said with a bitter smile.

The downside is that this weekend, however, he found a competitiveness that he had lacked for a long time, managing to be consistently faster than his teammate Fabio Quartararo in practically all conditions.

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“We were fast in various conditions: in the wet, in the dry, in the mixed ones and that’s positive. We have to try to bring this momentum to the next tracks as well. We have to keep our feet on the ground, because we know that in this category it takes very little to collapse or to get back up, even if this weekend is certainly a good confidence booster for both me and the team. I can’t wait to go to Austin to see if the improvements we’ve found here will be confirmed there too.”

The positive thing is that today in the wet the sensations remained practically the same as yesterday in the dry: “The feeling was similar to that in the dry: there are several areas in which we lose compared to the Ducatis, which are always the reference. “But this weekend our package worked. The improvements the bike made on the straight also proved useful in the wet, so let’s see what happens in the future.”

Without wanting to give too many details about how he implemented this step, Franco then already turns his gaze to Texas: “We’ve made some small changes and we’re starting to get to know the package better. I’m holding on to these results and now I’m curious to see what’s going to happen in Austin,” he concluded.

