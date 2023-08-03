The future is yet to be defined, but Franco Morbidelli already has a certainty for his 2024: he will no longer be riding the Yamaha. His contract with the Iwata manufacturer expired at the end of this year and it was announced yesterday that it will not be extended. Indeed, the Japanese have already made official the name of his replacement, the Spanish Alex Rins, who will come from Honda LCR.

The fact is that, even if there are a couple of options on the horizon, the Italian rider finds himself starting this second part of the season without knowing if there will be a place for him on next year’s MotoGP grid, even if Franco is not one to make dramas. Upon his arrival at Silverstone, his first thought, in fact, was to continue to honor his commitment to Yamaha.

“However, we need to stay focused on this second part of the season, we all need good results and good sensations. We’ll try to do our best to do something more than in the first part and we’ll see if we can do it,” Morbidelli said into the microphone by Sky Sport MotoGP.

The most important thing for the 2020 vice-world champion will be to be able to transform a difficult situation into motivation, which he believes he doesn’t deserve, net of the two years below the expectations in which he was the protagonist.

“Certainly knowing how to take what comes to you as motivation is important. If we look at my situation, it’s that of a rider who has struggled in the last two years, so I’m halfway through the season without a saddle. It’s not the situation I hoped for for me and it’s not the situation I think I deserve, so it’s something that gives me even more motivation to get out on the track and give my all.”

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Franco doesn’t make too many excuses even when asked if he believes there are more responsibilities on his part or on Yamaha’s if this epilogue has been reached.

“As always, when the results we set for ourselves are not achieved, it is difficult to blame a single factor. Certainly the end result, the easiest thing to see, is the rider who does not get where he would like. But if you analyze well it’s always difficult to point the finger at a single thing. When the results don’t come, it’s always a combination of factors”.

If what could be his future for now instead has preferred not to unbutton too much, even if for him there is talk of at least a couple of options in the Ducati orbit, one linked to a possible landing at Gresini Racing and the other at Mooney VR46 (Morbidelli is a member of the Tavullia Academy), however this is in the event that Marco Bezzecchi makes a move to Prima Pramac Racing.

“There are some bikes I’d like to try (laughs), but it’s still too early to say everything. As I said, now we need to stay focused on this second part of the season, which will be very important. After a first part that’s a bit like this from the point of from a global point of view, we must try to take a step. Let’s see if we can do it”, he concluded.