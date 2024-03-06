They were days of waiting for Franco Morbidelli, who hoped to receive good news: this arrived and, on the eve of the Qatar Grand Prix, the new Pramac rider received the OK to take to the track. The Roman will thus be able to debut aboard the Ducati in the first race of the season in Lusail.

Morbidelli had been forced to act as a spectator in the winter tests due to a bad crash in training at Portimao. There he had received a small clot on his head and this had led the doctors to take great precautions. Although the Pramac team rider had reassured everyone about his physical condition, he had also recognized that it was necessary to respect the recovery times (around three or four weeks) for the clot to return and to avoid any danger in the event of a possible fall.

Thus, the wait to get back on the GP24 was very long: the Italian-Brazilian rider had in fact only tested the Ducati in the November tests in Valencia. An initial contact which would then become more in-depth in Sepang and Lusail. However, it was Michele Pirro who took part in the tests on the #21 bike, who carried out the work on the track and in the garage and was ready to take over even in the event of the owner's withdrawal.

Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing Photo by: Pramac Racing

Before taking to the track, on Thursday Morbidelli will undergo a final check-up at the circuit's medical centre, carried out by Doctor Angel Charte. There he will receive the final OK to get back on the bike. It will be important for the Pramac standard bearer to immediately regain confidence with the track, in order to make up for the “lost” time during the winter as soon as possible and start working to get in better tune with the Desmosedici GP24.

“I'm very happy to have received the OK from the doctors to start the season,” said Morbidelli. “I can't wait to try the bike and get back to the dynamics of racing to get to know the people on my new team better. Quest The year represents a significant change in my career, even if this accident was unfortunate, it is now over and I want to look forward. I thank the doctors who have always followed me and the people who have supported me in recent weeks. A special thanks goes to Prima Pramac Racing for their support.”