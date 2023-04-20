The Italian is in the spotlight because his contract will expire at the end of the season and he has not yet managed to reach the high level shown in 2020, when he finished second in the World Championship and won three races, before suffering a knee injury and fall into a deep and lasting crisis.

The Argentine Grand Prix a fortnight ago was an island in the middle of the ocean for the Yamaha rider, who qualified fourth on the grid and finished both the Sprint and Sunday’s race in the same position. His best result after the third place obtained in Jerez two years ago.

There was interest to see if Franco Morbidelli was able to maintain the competitiveness that was glimpsed at Termas during the Grand Prix of the Americas, but the results have returned the Italian to the obscurity that has accompanied him for the past two years.

“We lost our chances on Friday when we failed to get through to Q2. Since then we have worked hard to improve and managed to make up positions, both on Saturday and on Sunday. We will arrive in Jerez ready to do battle,” he said, trying to convey a positive message.

“In the first part of the race I was aggressive, but I didn’t feel good on the bike and I had to loosen my grip, above all because my feeling with the front wasn’t the best and because I saw people crashing in front of me. I preferred to finish all eighth place rather than take any more risks.”

“I had speed, but starting from so far it’s difficult to progress. In Jerez we have to start up front, it’s essential to be in the top ten on Friday so as not to ruin the weekend.”

In Argentina, Morbidelli finished fourth in the Sprint, just 2″3 behind the winner, and in the race, finishing in the same position, he was 7″5 late, demonstrating good pace throughout the weekend. In Austin the gap multiplied: he was 14th in the Sprint, 16″5 seconds behind the winner, and 8th in the race, 20″3 behind Alex Rins.

However, Franco believes that in terms of race pace Yamaha, as Fabio Quartararo demonstrated by finishing third, is in the fight, where it fails to be on the flying lap, which is the key to qualifying well.

“Compared to the Ducati we have a deficit on the flying lap, compared to my teammate I only lost two tenths. But on Pecco Bagnaia, a second. So it’s our weak point if we look at the Ducatis, which are the reference”, he concluded .

