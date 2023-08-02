The summer break had also “sent market rumors on vacation”, which had subsided to return more insistent as the resumption of the world championship approached. On the eve of the British Grand Prix, here is the first news of 2024: Franco Morbidelli and the Yamaha team have decided to separate at the end of this season.

The Roman rider had joined Yamaha in 2019 in the then Petronas satellite team. His highlight was the following year, when he fought for the championship finishing as vice-world champion behind Joan Mir. In the middle of the 2021 season he then moved to the factory team to replace Maverick Vinales after the abrupt breakup between the Spaniard and the Iwata manufacturer.

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The knee injury and Yamaha’s technical gap did not allow the Morbidelli-M1 duo to show their potential, so far they have taken six podium finishes, including three victories, a second and a third place, as well as a pole position in 2020. It now remains to understand what will be the fate of Soft and who will be his replacement at Yamaha. The rumors that chase each other give Alex Rins ready to take his place, with Frankie directed to one of the Ducati satellite teams.

Lin Jarvis states: “First of all, I want to thank Franky for his hard work and dedication since he started working with the Factory Team and even much earlier when he was a Satellite rider for Yamaha. The collaboration between Yamaha and Morbidelli has led to some great results, including an outstanding vice-champion title in 2020.”

“It is a pity that the last two years have not gone as we both wanted and hoped. We discussed the possibilities of continuing our partnership but ultimately decided that 2024 would be the time to make a change, for both Yamaha and Franky. The team will continue to fully support Franky in any way possible to close out our time together in the best possible way,” concludes Jarvis.