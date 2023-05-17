Tired of trying to find a balance for this season’s M1 without having found a base that offered a performance that meets the standards expected of the Japanese brand, Fabio Quartararo and his part of the garage have decided to return to the set-up used in 2021 , the year in which he became world champion.

The seventh place conquered in front of his home crowd, 15 seconds behind the winner Marco Bezzecchi and benefiting from six crashes in front of him, left him bruised, as was evident in the meeting with the journalists. Once off the bike, El Diablo revealed that he ran the second part of the race with a stiff right arm, which he blamed on how aggressively the physios had massaged the area before the race.

In addition to the physical problem, frustration has led the Frenchman to take such a drastic decision as to go back two years in time, in the hope of finding a solution that he cannot interpret in the data for this 2023. In fact, the Nice he even declared on Saturday that he had the feeling that the propulsion optimization applied to gain power had “unbalanced” the bike.

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

A different strategy was instead followed by Franco Morbidelli and his garage, who chose to continue exploring the information-based set-up options of this year’s race. However, the final result was even less satisfactory than that obtained by his neighbor in the garage: Morbidelli finished tenth, almost 18 seconds behind the winner and almost three seconds behind Quartararo.

“I raced with this year’s setup and I think it was more or less the same as Fabio’s. So there isn’t much difference between the two setups,” said Morbidelli, who is 13th in the general classification with 40 points, nine points behind Quartararo, who is ninth.

On Saturday, the Roman driver finished 13th in the sprint, after starting 17th, the same position on the grid he occupied on Sunday. Lost at the back of the field, the #21 once again had to deal with the consequences of front tire overheating and increased pressure limiting the prototypes’ handling.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t get a good start and, when I found myself in the rear, the temperature and tire pressure skyrocketed. Then I went wide at turn eight, which was actually better because the tire got cold. We have to continue to work to understand what we are missing to be as fast as the others”, summed up Morbidelli, who has less and less space to defend his place in the official Yamaha garage.