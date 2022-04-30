Marco Bezzecchi And Luca Marini they will start for the Spanish GP, which will take place tomorrow at the Angel Nieto circuit in Jerez de la Frontera, respectively from the eighth and 19th positions of the starting grid. Fourth in PL4 (1.37.853 ed), but forced to Q1 after the first three free practice sessions (11th in the combined classification just 77 thousandths from tenth place), Bezzecchi, access to Q2 centers with a time of 1’37.135. On the track on the Ducati DesmosediciGP for the last 15 minutes of qualifying, he files his lap time up to 1’37.285 and wins the start from the top-10 (third row, ed) for the second consecutive time this season. More complicated Saturday instead for Marini which will start from the seventh row. 18th in the combined after FP3 (1’37.642, less than a second behind the first position) and 15th in FP4, Luca closes in ninth place in Q1 with a time of 1’37.910 and a gap of 8 tenths from the second session of qualification.

Luca Marini: “A difficult day today: the driving feeling seemed better than yesterday, but the lap time is practically the same. I’m at the limit in every corner, but the gap remains the same both on the flying lap and on the pace. We have to keep working, at the moment the points where I struggle most are in the corners and in acceleration, there the bike rears up a lot. Under braking, on the other hand, I feel good and I know that we can take a step for tomorrow’s race and bring home the best possible result“.

Marco Bezzecchi: “I am very happy with the work done with the team and with the day today: we did a lot for qualifying, but also with a view to the race on the pace. Too bad for Q2, maybe I could have done something more, but I only had one tire and it is very difficult for me to find the pace immediately in the first lap. However, I am satisfied and I know that we can take another step for tomorrow’s race“.