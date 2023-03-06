The last will be the first. Or at least this must be the hope of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team for the 2023 season, given that Valentino Rossi’s was the last of the four Ducati-branded teams on the MotoGP grid to show up in view of the start of the championship. The Desmosedici GPs of the confirmed Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi were in fact unveiled this morning at the Garage Cupra in Milan.

A team that has focused on continuity for its second season in the premier class, confirming the line-up, and Pablo Nieto and Alessio “Uccio” Salucci on the bridge. Which is not surprising, given that the debut was one to frame with even a podium finish and a pole position. Above all that of the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello, where “Maro” and “Bez” were both placed in the top 3 in qualifying.

For both riders, the prototype available is a GP22, therefore the bike with which Pecco Bagnaia brought the World Championship back to Borgo Panigale 15 years after Casey Stoner’s legendary first triumph. However, Ducati has already shown that it also treats its customer teams properly and it is enough to look at last season’s standings to realize this, given that Enea Bastianini took four victories and finished the World Championship on the lowest step of the podium despite having a GP21 entrusted to the care of Gresini Racing.

VR46 Racing Team detail Photo by: Media VR46

Indeed, probably Marini’s starting condition this season will be even better, because the rider from Tavullia already had a GP22 in 2022 as well. This means that in addition to having a very competitive bike available, he already knows it perfectly and he proved it in the first collective tests of the season, which took place in February at Sepang, in which he even set the absolute best time of the three days.

For him, therefore, the start of the season, when the factory teams are still looking for the ideal set-up for the 2023 version of the bikes, could represent a great opportunity to go hunting for that MotoGP podium which for now has only came close, finishing fourth last year both in Austria and at Misano. After all, we must not forget that “Beast” built his fortune at the very beginning of 2022, winning three of the first seven races.

The same can also be said for Bezzecchi, who, however, unlike his garage mate, has a little to discover a bike that represents an evolution compared to the GP21 with which he competed in his first season in the premier class. A debut with which he has already left a tangible mark, winning the Rookie of the Year title, but also leading the Mugello race for a few laps and above all scoring his first podium with second place in Assen. All enhanced by the first pole of his career in Thailand.

Many already indicate him as a possible protagonist of the future of MotoGP, but with this GP22 he already has all the credentials to be one in the present and perhaps try to take another career step and win a factory bike in 2024. The first signs they have already been to Malaysia, where he set the best time on the opening day of the tests, but where the entire Ducati armada confirmed that they were in great form, monopolizing 7 of the top 9 positions in the final standings.

VR46 Racing Team detail Photo by: Media VR46

In terms of livery, no major changes are noticeable. Black and yellow, with different shades, are the colors that stand out on the two Desmosedici GP22s, while the presence of the numbers on the tail and their outline catches the eye, which highlights Bezzecchi’s 72 and the 12 by Marini. The new weapon is now ready to hit the track at Portimao, where the last test session will take place this weekend before the real action starts with the championship, which will kick off the season later this month, again in Algarve.

As mentioned, there are many expectations for 2023, given last season’s results that the team now wants to consolidate. Bezzecchi and Marini are ready to lower their visors and do battle, while Valentino Rossi, owner of the Mooney VR46 team, will follow his riders from afar for now. The Doctor is in fact busy with his “life on four wheels”, but he doesn’t stop supporting his team and sends a message during the team presentation: “I’m sorry I won’t be with you today, but I’m away to do some tests with cars. I wanted to wish you a lot of fun. I want to thank Mooney and all of our sponsors for being with us on this adventure. I want to wish you a great season in MotoGP, we are here, follow us and see you soon!”.