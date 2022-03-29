The MotoGP circus returns to South America for the Argentine GP which takes place on Sunday in Termas de Rio Hondo. On the track, both for the first time on this track riding the Ducati Desmosedici GP, Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi to approach the group. With points in Indonesia after a complicated race in the rain, but satisfied with the progress made in free practice, Luca is ready to get back to work to climb the rankings and move into the positions that matter. Weekend consisting of tests in Mandalika also for Marco, who was then called to face a long run in wet conditions for the first time. As a rookie, the goal is the first championship points.

Luca Marini: “I’m happy to be back in Argentina after several years: a simple track, where everyone is very strong and the gaps are minimal. It will be my first time here with MotoGP, we need to understand well in what conditions the asphalt will be, a crucial aspect. Compared to the first two races, we are working to take a step and climb the rankings“.

Marco Bezzecchi: “The Argentina track is always linked to good memories and I’m happy to be able to get back on the Ducati. I like the track, I won my first race here in the Moto3 World Championship in 2018. I can’t wait to get back on track: do kilometers and work with the whole team to be able to bring the good sensations of the free practice sessions up to the race.“.