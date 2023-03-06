Ducati has presented almost its entire army, but the two Desmosedici GPs of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team are still missing. However, the wait is over, because this morning we will discover its colors at the Garage Cupra in Milan.

After an excellent debut season in the premier class, Valentino Rossi’s team has decided to confirm the line-up formed by his brother Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi.

Both will have a GP22 at their disposal, the bike with which Pecco Bagnaia went to take the world champion crown last year. Therefore, it is a vehicle that could give him great satisfaction, especially in the early stages of the season, when the official riders will still have to work on setting up the 2023 prototypes.

And we already saw it during the collective tests in Malaysia, in which Marini finished with the absolute best time, obtained on the final day, while Bezzecchi was the fastest on the opening day.

You can follow the event directly here in live streaming starting at 11:30. But stay with us also to follow, because insights and the words of the protagonists will arrive.