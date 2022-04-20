The Algarve circuit welcomes the MotoGP circus for the first European round of the 2022 season. A track with a particular layout, with violent ups and downs and blind curves, with Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi ready to approach the group of the strongest. Out of the points zone in America and motivated to improve the sensations on the Ducati Desmosedici GP on the long run, Luca returns to Portugal a year later, on a track where he had performed well between qualifying and race in 2021, to be among the protagonists. To mend the gap after the unfortunate race in Austin Marco, curious to test the Portuguese track with the MotoGP and working to take a step forward on the flying lap and gain access to Q2 for the first time.

Luca Marini: “I am happy to be back to compete in Europe after a very demanding start to the season, also in terms of travel and away. The Portimao track is one of my favorites, last year we had a good race here in the first weekend of April: the goal is to immediately find the right feeling to be able to structure the work well during all the shifts of the weekend. and do well in the race “.

Marco Bezzecchi: “Portimao is a truly one-of-a-kind track, a track where there is not a moment to catch your breath. I can’t wait to try to ride there with the MotoGP, it will be special and it will give taste. Too bad for the race in Austin, because the pace was not bad at all and we could recover. The goal is definitely to take a step forward in qualifying and start a few positions ahead “.