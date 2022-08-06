Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini they are among the protagonists in qualifying for the British GP which will start tomorrow at 13.00 local time (14.00 in Italy, ed). Both in Q2, riding the Ducati DesmosediciGP of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team, respectively seventh and tenth place in qualifying. Excluded for a few tenths from access to Q2 after FP3, eighth overall in FP4 (1: 59.735, ed) and capable of an excellent second time in Q1 (1: 58.756, ed) right under the checkered flag, Bezzecchi signs a best lap time of 1: 58.101 and thus conquers the third row of the grid. Positive Saturday also for Marini, on track with Ducati aerodynamic updates and directly in Q2. After the 17th place in the fourth free practice session (2: 00.463, ed), he is capable of a good 1: 58.317 which is worth the fourth row for the race.

“I expected more from qualifying: I was hoping for a better lap time, but it wasn’t enough for the first two rows. In view of the race, we still have some work ahead of us, I have to understand exactly where I lose and the choice of tire will be crucial“Commented Marini. “In FP4 I had some problems, I was not able to take full advantage of the session. I didn’t have time to test the hard back and the new fairing. A pity, I hope that tomorrow morning the temperature is high enough to be able to work in the warm up and define the last details“.

Bezzecchi added: “I’m happy, a nice day and a good qualifying. From yesterday, we made a nice step forward already in PL3 this morning and then in Q1. I was fast but in my good attempt, the second with the new tire, I found a lot of traffic. I tried again after two laps, in the fourth with the same tire, and I managed to remove access to Q2. I then defended myself quite well, there were many fast riders and the third row is not bad. The team has worked hard, let’s fix the last details now and take advantage of the race pace held in FP4“.