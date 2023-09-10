The trio of Ducatisti wonders continued to dominate the scene of the San Marino Grand Prix and the Rimini Riviera also in the Warm-Up, even if compared to yesterday’s Sprint the positions were reversed. The fastest was in fact Pecco Bagnaia, who today sports a celebratory yellow livery on his Desmosedici GP, as already happened in Misano for the Panigale V4s of Alvaro Bautista and Michael Rinaldi during the World Superbike round.

The World Championship leader, who is still struggling with a sore right leg as a result of last Sunday’s accident in Barcelona, ​​regularly lapped in the high 1’31” range, with a best of 1’31″785. To be fair, yesterday’s Sprint winner Jorge Martin had also set a better time, but if he saw it canceled for going beyond the track limits, so in the end he had to settle for third place at 146 thousandths. Among other things, the two did practically the entire session arm in arm, with a very similar rhythm.

Among them, just like yesterday, was Marco Bezzecchi, who with the Mooney VR46 bike stopped the clock at 1’31″916, confirming that today too they will probably be the main candidates for the top step of the podium of the Romagna track.For him too, however, there is the unknown of managing the right hand injured in the long race.

Behind them there is a KTM, but this time it is that of Brad Binder, with the South African however already just under three tenths away. Dani Pedrosa, on the other hand, had a “cautious” session and ultimately placed 15th.

In the top positions we then saw several riders who will all be at the back of the grid: fifth is the Honda LCR of Takaaki Nakagami, who however signed his 1’32″084 with a soft tire on the rear. Then we find the Ducati of Johann Zarco, who is experiencing a very complicated weekend, followed by Augusto Fernandez’s KTM and the Rossa’s test rider, Michele Pirro.

Ninth time for the best Aprilia, which is that of Maverick Vinales, just under half a second away. In the wake of the rider from Roses there are the two Yamahas of Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Quartararo, while you have to go down to 22nd place to find the Honda of Marc Marquez, who has only Joan Mir’s RC213V behind him.

Also worth mentioning is the only crash of the session lasting just 10 minutes, involving Pol Espargaro at turn 8. For the GasGas Tech3 rider, this is the third crash in the space of just two days.