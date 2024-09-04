Misano smells like home for the Pertamina Enduro VR46 team, which this weekend takes to the track for the first of two races at the circuit dedicated to Marco Simoncelli. Valentino Rossi’s team arrives with renewed confidence for the steps forward shown in these last races. Marco Bezzecchi is slowly starting to familiarize himself with the GP23, while Fabio Di Giannantonio will arrive in Misano seeking full physical recovery after his shoulder injury.

Just a few days ago, MotoGP held the Aragon Grand Prix, so the effort is important for the Roman rider, who is trying to recover as soon as possible and to the best of his ability to be able to return to battle. Diggia injured his shoulder on Friday in Austria, having to miss the race and returning with gritted teeth in Aragon. The Misano weekend will also be a great test of strength, considering the characteristics of the track that will not help to avoid putting strain on the shoulder.

Fabio DiGiannantonio, VR26 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“It’s only been two days since the Aragon GP, ​​but they’ve been two very busy days. I’m trying to recover as much energy as possible, we’re doing a great job in preparation for the home GP. It’s going to be really tough, another track with hard braking that puts a lot of strain on the arm. We’re not giving up in any case, we’re giving 100% and we’re taking advantage of the support of all the fans who will join us on the track,” explains Di Giannantonio.

Bezzecchi is instead chasing the result: the Aragon Grand Prix was defined as “decent” by the rider from Viserba, who can’t wait to get back to racing in front of his fans. The Pertamina Enduro VR46 rider believes he has what it takes to get back to fighting at the front, given his performances last Sunday, at least before the collapse of the tire prevented him from improving further.

“I can’t deny it, this is always a special race for me: close to home, on a circuit where I’ve always ridden, with friends, family, fans. I’m quite happy because we’re coming from a period of growth, the sensations on the bike are better, I feel more at ease and we’re having good races. Let’s continue like this, let’s make the most of the support of the people and of the people who will be on the track to collect as much as possible”, says Bezzecchi.