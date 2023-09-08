Luckily Marco Bezzecchi has a sore hand, otherwise one might wonder what he would have been able to do today at Misano. The bearer of the Mooney VR46 was the fastest on the opening day of the San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix, setting the new record for the Romagna track.

Until today, no one had ever fallen below the 1’31” wall, but right on the last lap the rider from Rimini set a 1’30″846 which took him to the top of the timesheets. To tell the truth, it must be said that Maverick Vinales had previously broken this threshold in the afternoon session with a 1’30″972. A performance that has come to the face of those who believe that Misano is not a congenial track for Aprilia.

Dani Pedrosa never ceases to amaze: the Spanish veteran is back in the fray to compete in his second wild card of the season astride the KTM and unleashed a 1’31″101 that took him to third position. A performance that not only says that Dani has absolutely not forgotten what it takes to go fast, but also that the new carbon frame introduced by the Mattighofen-based company on his bike could be a very interesting solution.

However, on a track that offers a lot of grip, the Ducatis shine again after a somewhat complicated Barcelona. In fact, following are the other two Desmosedici GPs of Jorge Martin and Luca Marini, who occupy the suqadra and fifth position, separated by just over three tenths.

Under surprises, even if it shouldn’t be the case when speaking of an eight-time world champion, we can also indicate Marc Marquez, because the Honda rider managed to slip into sixth position. However, it must be said that in order to succeed in this small enterprise, the wake offered by his former box-mate Pedrosa was fundamental, which he also thanked in the end.

Although still quite sore in his right leg due to last Sunday’s accident in Barcelona, ​​Pecco Bagnaia managed to gain direct access to Q2, slipping into seventh position. The World Championship leader took a risk, because he had seen a time canceled in the final due to the yellow flags, but then with time running out he got back on top with a 1’31″220.

The picture of the ten riders who made it to Q2 is completed by Alex Marquez’s Ducati, Brad Binder’s KTM and a big surprise: Raul Fernandez’s Aprilia RNF. The Spaniard narrowly got the better of both Espargaro brothers, who both ended up flipping wheels at turn 15, with Pol finishing 11th ahead of Aleix.

Precisely on the track where two years ago he was crowned world champion, Fabio Quartararo struggled once again, finding himself 13th just under eight tenths of a second. However, the limit of Yamaha seems to be that, because Franco Morbidelli is in his wake and he was slower by just 66 thousandths.

In 15th position we then find Stefan Bradl, who today debuted the basis of the 2024 Honda prototype, with which he managed to do better than all the other RC213Vs with the exception of Marquez’s. In fact, the others are all beyond the 20th position. Among those who will have to pass from Q1 there are also Michele Pirro and Fabio Di Giannantonio, respectively 16th and 19th with their Ducatis. Out also Jack Miller, who paid dearly for a crash at turn 3 with his KTM.