MotoGP is constantly evolving and, between one race and another, there is no time to stop, the risk is to stay (too) behind. So, some teams of the premier class went to Misano immediately after the Austrian Grand Prix to carry out tests and, why not, train in view of the next rounds of the world championship.

All eyes were on Yamaha, which chose the Romagna track for two days of testing with its regular riders, taking advantage of the concessions it enjoys this year. Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins took to the track with the M1, but Andrea Dovizioso also caught the eye, present as a test rider to replace the still injured Cal Crutchlow.

But there was one more Yamaha that aroused curiosity and attracted everyone: it was the R1 with the number 46. Yes, Valentino Rossi did not miss the opportunity to put on his suit and helmet and go back to doing what he loves most: riding a motorbike. In his new life on four wheels, the Doctor he is getting a lot of satisfaction, but the call of two wheels is like the song of Ulysses’ sirens: irresistible.

Thus, the nine-time world champion completed a few laps on his home track, accompanied by “his boys”. Also present were Pecco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi and Franco Morbidelli, who took the opportunity to get on the track and train with the Panigale V4S. At Ducati, Michele Pirro was also seen, busy testing the GP24 “laboratory”.

Many other riders took advantage of the opportunity to test at Misano (where two Grand Prix will be held this year): Dani Pedrosa rode with the KTM, under the watchful eye of Pedro Acosta, who went to Romagna to closely follow the development work of the Mattighofen manufacturer and better understand the mechanisms of MotoGP. The rookie also completed a few laps on the Moto2. The Gresini team also took to the track, but with the two Moto2 standard-bearers Manuel Gonzalez and Albert Arenas.