It was a day of testing, but the one experienced today in Misano ended almost like a qualifying, with Luca Marini and Maverick Vinales competing for the title of fastest rider of the day. In the end the winner was the driver of the Mooney VR46, who lapped in 1’30″602, repeating the leadership he had achieved in the morning. Having a GP22 at his disposal, there was nothing new for him to try, but he did of the setting tests which seem to have given positive results in view of the next races for the Marche native.

Vinales tried to respond blow for blow to the Ducati rider but, although he was the only one other than him to break the 1’31” barrier, in the end he gave up by 234 thousandths. Everyone at Aprilia expected the two owners would have tested the new carbon frame, but for the moment the Noale company prefers to continue “roughing it” with test rider Lorenzo Savadori. Today, however, an advanced aluminum frame was tested, as well as other small things. His partner Aleix Espargaro, who also crashed without consequences at turn 13 (in reality he went wide and then fell into the gravel), instead finished 11th.

Right at the end of the session, Brad Binder’s KTM moved up to third position, but Jack Miller, fifth, also made a good step forward. Above all, the Australian’s performance would suggest that the new carbon frame used by Dani Pedrosa over the weekend with great results and which was made available to both of them today is an important step, because the Australian had struggled a lot in the two races. However, we are unlikely to see it in a race anytime soon, because the Austrian manufacturer has only tested it at Misano so far, so bringing it to a race weekend could be a gamble for now. Today, however, the two officials also had the opportunity to discover the first version of the 2024 RC16 engine.

Jorge Martin slipped between the two Austrian bikes and tested the new Ducati lowering system, the one that allowed Pecco Bagnaia to take an important step with his starts. The curious thing is that the official Red team was forced to give up the day altogether: the world champion allowed himself a day of rest to try to get to India 100% recovered from his injury in Barcelona, ​​while Enea Bastianini he will still have it for a couple of races after a double operation.

But the surprise was that not even test driver Michele Pirro, who suffered a bad blow to his ankle in yesterday’s accident with Jack Miller, did not turn. Also missing from the Ducati contingent were Marco Bezzecchi, who was also rested after the weekend’s efforts to give his injured left hand some respite, and Fabio Di Giannantonio, struggling with a very swollen shoulder after the accident in Saturday’s FP2 morning.

Let’s get to the sore points of the day, even if it might not seem that way from the rankings. Fabio Quartararo finished sixth fastest, about half a second behind, but he didn’t seem too enthusiastic about the innovations brought by Yamaha. He didn’t beat around the bush too much in saying that he would have expected more from the new engine created with the collaboration of Luca Marmorini, while he didn’t comment too much on the new chassis and the 2024 aerodynamic package. Franco Morbidelli’s feedback wasn’t too different, eighth, who in turn tested a chassis and an aerodynamic package, saying however that in the end he had the best sensations with the standard solutions.

Little enthusiasm for the base of the 2024 bike even at Honda. Marc Marquez and Joan Mir finished in 14th and 16th position respectively, but spoke of an RC213V that essentially did not improve its problems or its performance. A feedback that continues to fuel rumors of a possible departure of the eight-time world champion, who however at least said he was happy to have seen some new faces inside the HRC garage.

Among the news of the day, it should also be noted that Miguel Oliveira had the opportunity to try the 2023 version of the RS-GP for the first time, given that the one from the test team that usually uses Savadori was made available to him. However, the 1’31″362 which earned him tenth position was achieved with the bike he races regularly with, therefore the 2022. Finally, the other crash of the day should be noted, which curiously had as its protagonist the GasGas Tech3 of the other Espargaro and it happened in exactly the same place.