Pos. Pilot Motorcycle Turns Detachment/Withdrawal 1 J.Martin Ducati 13 19:56.502 2 F. Bagnaia Ducati 13 +1.495 3 F. Morbidelli Ducati 13 +1.832 4 E. Bastianini Ducati 13 +2.041 5 Mr. Marquez Ducati 13 +6.469 6 P. Acosta KTM 13 +6.796 7 B. Binder KTM 13 +9.979 8 J.Miller KTM 13 +10.726 9 F. Quartararo Yamaha 13 +11.015 10 A. Marquez Ducati 13 +11.352 11 Mr. Vinales Aprilia 13 +11.658 12 A. Espargaro Aprilia 13 +12.083 13 A. Fernandez KTM 13 +21.119 14 J.Zarco Honda 13 +21.542 15 P. Espargaro KTM 13 +21.995 16 Mr. Oliveira Aprilia 13 +23.442 17 R. Fernandez Honda 13 +24.280 18 L. Marini Honda 13 +24.747 19 A. Rins Yamaha 13 +24.873 20 T.Nakagami Honda 13 +25.154 Refrain F. By Giannantonio Ducati 6 Technical problem after a fall Refrain Mr. Bezzecchi Ducati 4 Fall Refrain S. Bradl Honda 2 Technical problem

For the first time after the summer break, Jorge Martin finishes a race in first place, and does so at the most important moment: in Misano the Spaniard is implacable from the first corner and further distances Francesco Bagnaiawho is at home here and before the weekend was counting on getting full points in front of his fans. Indeed, right from a sumptuous start with which he burned the entire “blue” front row composed of “Pecco”, Franco Morbidelli and Marco Bezzecchi. Now the Spaniard has a 26-point advantage over the world champion: the #89 is certain to leave the first round in Misano with the top spot in the standings still in his pocket.

Bagnaia is never able to worry Martin and has to finish the Sprint in second place. Indeed, the #1 risks losing further points in the finale: Morbidelli and Enea Bastianini are dangerously close, perhaps due to a problem with the bike, perhaps due to a physical condition that is not yet 100% after the dangerous accident in Aragón.

Third Morbidelli, solid after the roar in qualifying and good at holding up to the pressure from Bastianini, who actually overtakes him towards the end but then goes wide and has to follow. Marc, on the other hand, closes the overtaking Marquez against Pedro Acosta: on the last lap the #93 placed himself in the top-5 completing the Ducati poker. Also in the points was Sharkstill first among the KTMs, Brad Binder, Jack Miller and a Fabio Quartararo, who moves the standings for two consecutive short races. Still excluded from the top-10 are the Aprilia: Maverick Viñales 11th ahead of Aleix Espargaró. Since the Austrian GP, ​​the Noale team seems to have lost the thread and is unable to get back up.

The program

MotoGP returns to the track tomorrow with the 9.40 warm up, which will prepare the riders for the 13th Grand Prix of the season: the start is scheduled for 2.00 pm.