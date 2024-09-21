by VALERIO BARRETTA

Pos. Pilot Motorcycle Turns Detachment/Withdrawal 1 F. Bagnaia Ducati 13 19:50.237 2 J.Martin Ducati 13 +0.285 3 E. Bastianini Ducati 13 +1.319 4 Mr. Marquez Ducati 13 +5.386 5 P. Acosta KTM 13 +6.580 6 B. Binder KTM 13 +8.143 7 F. Quartararo Yamaha 13 +8.405 8 Mr. Bezzecchi Ducati 13 +8.965 9 F. Morbidelli Ducati 13 +9.271 10 Mr. Vinales Aprilia 13 +9.538 11 Mr. Oliveira Aprilia 13 +11.542 12 A. Espargaro Aprilia 13 +12.049 13 F. By Giannantonio Ducati 13 +14.819 14 A. Marquez Ducati 13 +16.566 15 R. Fernandez Aprilia 13 +19.411 16 J.Miller KTM 13 +20.101 17 L. Marini Honda 13 +20.598 18 J.Zarco Honda 13 +20.742 19 T.Nakagami Honda 13 +25.394 20 A. Fernandez KTM 13 +25.431 21 J.Mir Honda 13 +27.208

“I sin” Bagnaia he does not fail the appointment with the Sprint of Misano and conquers the victory in the short race of the “Marco Simoncelli”. A success arrived despite a poor start and a Jorge Martin who instead starts off great and burns him at the start.

The race was decided on the eighth lap at turn 13, where Martin ran wide and was punished by Bagnaia, who mercilessly slipped inside and took his fourth win of the season in a short race: on the three previous occasions “Pecco” then repeated the feat on Sunday, and without a doubt he has what it takes to do the same tomorrow at Misano.

Also on the podium is Enea Bastianini, who doesn’t have the pace to stay with the first two but is still the protagonist of a very solid race, finishing ahead of Marc Marquez. First of the “others” once again Pedro Acosta, followed by Brad Binder, Fabio Quartararo, Marco Bezzecchi and Franco Morbidelli, who closes the points zone. None of the Aprilias move up the standings, further evidence of the crisis state of the Noale bikes.

MotoGP returns to the track tomorrow at 8.40 for the classic ten-minute warm up. Then at 13 the 14th Grand Prix of the season with which Bagnaia can complete the overtaking operation in the World Championship.