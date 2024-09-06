Despite arriving in Misano rather weakened by a violent indigestion, Jorge Martin started the weekend of the San Marino and Riviera di Rimini Grand Prix on the right foot. The Gresini Racing rider was in fact the fastest at the end of the first free practice session, stopping the clock at a time of 1’31″707 and being one of just five who were able to break the 1’32” barrier this morning.

In his wake, just 37 thousandths behind, is a Marc Marquez who seems to have brought an excellent form from the Aragon weekend to Romagna. In the early stages of the session, it was the Gresini Racing rider who took the lead in the standings, then he bowed to the Madrid native of Prima Pramac Racing, also paying for a few lost minutes when his favorite GP23 suffered a technical problem that required the intervention of his mechanics.

Very interesting was the performance of Pol Espargaro, who in his third wild card of the season managed to lift his KTM to third position. The Spanish rider is still working with the RC16 laboratory that he used at the Red Bull Ring, with innovative aerodynamic solutions and an engine that could be the basis of the 2025 one. “Polyccio” eventually finished 213 thousandths from the top.

Franco Morbidelli also had a good start to the weekend, immediately finding the right feeling with the Prima Pramac Racing Desmosedici GP on the track where he constantly trains with the VR46 Riders Academy, finishing fourth just 242 thousandths behind his teammate.

The surprise of the morning was without a doubt Fabio Quartararo, who started with a fifth time that was probably unexpected. “El Diablo” was the last to go under the 1’32” wall, but it should be remembered that a couple of weeks ago Yamaha did a private test here, so perhaps he was able to take advantage of this small advantage. However, the advantage would have been there on paper also for Alex Rins, but the Spaniard did not go beyond the 17th time, resulting in seven tenths slower than the twin M1.

Sixth time for the best of the Aprilias, which was that of Aleix Espargaro. The Noale manufacturer must try to redeem the weekend to forget in Aragon and all in all it started quite well on the home track, because the rider from Granollers paid less than four tenths and Maverick Vinales is also in the top 10 with the ninth time.

Between the two RS-GPs are Brad Binder’s KTM and the Ducati of Pecco Bagnaia who is complaining of a bit of neck pain, especially in the faster corners. For the moment the reigning world champion has preferred not to use painkillers, but what is slowing him down is not so much his physical appearance, but the rear of his Ducati which is still a bit too wobbly. The same feeling was felt by Enea Bastianini, who is 13th with the second official Desmosedici GP.

The top 10 is then completed by the GasGas Tech3 of Pedro Acosta, who opens a trio of KTMs which also includes Jack Miller and Augusto Fernandez, who seems to have made a step forward since Alberto “Pigiamino” Giribuola became his crew chief.

In 14th position is the first of the Hondas, which is once again that of Johann Zarco, while to find that of Luca Marini you have to go down to 18th position. Due to a strong attack of gastroenteritis that struck him yesterday, preventing him from taking part in his commitments with the media, Joan Mir was unable to take to the track. The Majorcan is dehydrated and very debilitated at the moment, so it is unlikely that we will see him on the track in the afternoon session as well.

The two Pertamina Enduro VR46 riders also fell behind, with Marco Bezzecchi who seemed to be struggling a bit even on his home track and was unable to do better than 15th place. Fabio Di Giannantonio, still suffering a bit of pain in his left shoulder after the injury at the Red Bull Ring, was 19th.