Bagnaia and the wounds of Aragon

“I sin” Bagnaia seeks among his fans at “Marco Simoncelli” the right strength to react to the disastrous weekend of Aragón. Returning from Spain with a few bruises but above all with a heavy -23 in the standings from Jorge Martin, the two-time MotoGP world champion must give an important response, and in this respect the double weekend of Misano can give a hand to the Ducati rider, for four consecutive seasons on the podium at least in the various editions of the San Marino GP.

It is worth taking into account the physical impact of the contact with Alex Marquez on Bagnaia: by his own admission, “Pecco” is not 100%, but he will do everything to obtain the fourth success of his career in front of his fans.

Bagnaia’s words

“I’m really happy to race in Misano this weekend“, these are the words of the world of “Pecco”. “The San Marino and Riviera di Rimini Grand Prix is ​​always an exciting event: I will be racing just a few kilometres from home and there will certainly be lots of fans cheering us on. We know we have good potential on this track. and it will be essential to be able to do a good job right away to be competitive. Physically I’m not 100% yet, but I’m working hard to be able to run without any problems“.

Bastianini’s words

“Last year I was forced to skip the Grand Prix due to injury; therefore, I am happy to finally be able to get on track in Misano“, added Enea Bastianini. “Racing here is always something special: I grew up and live a few kilometers from the circuit; therefore, it is in all respects my home race. Compared to last week, I think that in Misano we should find better feelings. In any case, it will be important to be able to be fast from Friday and then do a good qualifying. We will give our best and I can’t wait to race in front of all our fans”.