by VALERIO BARRETTA

Bagnaia leads Friday at Misano

First place in the trials, track record and two tenths ahead of rival Jorge Martin: Francesco Bagnaia immediately makes his intentions clear for the second weekend of the “Marco Simoncelli”. The reigning world champion, fresh from the second place two Sundays ago, wants Misano to explode with joy for his victory this time. And unlike “Race-1” he can count on a better physical condition.

Bagnaia’s words

“The feeling of the track for me today was really strange. I honestly felt very slow. I passed the finish line on the first lap and did 32.9, slowing down because Miller was on the ground. In the first phase of acceleration there is a lack of grip, it always happens when it rains a lot, but then in traction you can accelerate better“, this is his first comment on Sky Sports MotoGP.

“You have to be very careful with the brakes: I had some particular sensations, but the times I did were incredible for the conditions there were. Only Martin and I made this differencethen, with the race pace“.

“In qualifying I don’t know if we can go under 1’30”. We’ll see, the grip will be better, but the temperature should be lower. We started with the same base as the other race, but we made some small changes that helped me to have stability when exiting the corners. It’s not much, the difference is that I’m fine, now when I’m riding I’m 100%“.