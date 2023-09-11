What is the ranking of the MotoGP in the race on the Rimini Riviera? Who won the race on the Emilian track Misano? Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing Team) won the San Marino Grand Prixthe twelfth appointment of the 2023 MotoGP seasonfollowed by Marco Bezzecchi (VR46 Racing Team) e Francesco Bagnaia on the official Ducati. The reigning World Champion managed to get on the podium just 7 days after his scary accident in the Catalan GP.
MotoGP Misano 2023 race, results
In the San Marino Grand Prix in Misano, Jorge Martin on Ducati Pramac won the race, followed by Marco Bezzecchi And Francesco Bagnaiawith results like those of Sprint Race.
Martin started in the lead, while Bagnaia overtook Bezzecchi at the start, but Bezzecchi successfully defended his position. A duel began between the three Ducatis with KTM lurking, but Pedrosa he never managed to threaten them.
Francesco Bagnaiarecovering from an accident in the previous race, achieved a heroic third placeracing with a Desmosedici GP with a special Ducati yellow liverya tribute to the color traditionally associated with Ducati sports bikes.
MOTOGP, MISANO race podium
This is the MotoGP podium, the best three in the twelfth race of the 2023 season in Emilia Romagna on the circuit of Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.
1) Jorge Martin (Ducati Pramac Racing Team)
2) Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46 Racing Team)
3) Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team)
MotoGP Misano 2023 race results, RANKING
|POS
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Jorge Martin
|Ducati
|Pramac Racing
|41:33.421
|2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|Team VR46
|+1,350
|3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|Ducati Team
|+3,812
|4
|Dani Pedrosa
|KTM
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|+4,481
|5
|Maverick Viñales
|Aprilia
|Aprilia Racing Team
|+10,510
|6
|Miguel Oliveira
|Aprilia
|Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
|+12,274
|7
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|Repsol Honda
|+13,576
|8
|Raul Fernandez
|Aprilia
|RNF Racing
|+14.091
|9
|Luca Marini
|Ducati
|Team VR46
|+14,982
|10
|Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|Pramac Racing
|+15,484
|11
|Alex Marquez
|Ducati
|Gresini Racing Ducati
|+15,702
|12
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|Aprilia Racing Team
|+15,878
|13
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|Yamaha Factory
|+15,898
|14
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|+23,778
|15
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|Yamaha Factory
|+24,579
|16
|Augusto Fernandez
|KTM
|Gas Gas KTM
|+31,230
|17
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Ducati
|Gresini Racing Ducati
|+32,537
|18
|Stefan Bradl
|Honda
|Repsol Honda
|+35,330
|19
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|LCR Honda
|+43.601
|20
|Pol Espargaro
|KTM
|Gas Gas KTM
|+12 turns
|21
|Joan Mir
|Honda
|Repsol Honda
|+17 laps
|22
|Jack Miller
|KTM
|Red Bull KTM Factory
|+18 laps
|23
|Michele Pirro
|Ducati
|Ducati Team
|+18 laps
