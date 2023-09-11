What is the ranking of the MotoGP in the race on the Rimini Riviera? Who won the race on the Emilian track Misano? Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing Team) won the San Marino Grand Prixthe twelfth appointment of the 2023 MotoGP seasonfollowed by Marco Bezzecchi (VR46 Racing Team) e Francesco Bagnaia on the official Ducati. The reigning World Champion managed to get on the podium just 7 days after his scary accident in the Catalan GP.

MotoGP Misano 2023 race, results

In the San Marino Grand Prix in Misano, Jorge Martin on Ducati Pramac won the race, followed by Marco Bezzecchi And Francesco Bagnaiawith results like those of Sprint Race.

Jorge Martin on Ducati Pramac won the Misano 2023 race

Martin started in the lead, while Bagnaia overtook Bezzecchi at the start, but Bezzecchi successfully defended his position. A duel began between the three Ducatis with KTM lurking, but Pedrosa he never managed to threaten them.

Bagnaia on the official Ducati with the special yellow livery

Francesco Bagnaiarecovering from an accident in the previous race, achieved a heroic third placeracing with a Desmosedici GP with a special Ducati yellow liverya tribute to the color traditionally associated with Ducati sports bikes.

MOTOGP, MISANO race podium

This is the MotoGP podium, the best three in the twelfth race of the 2023 season in Emilia Romagna on the circuit of Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

1) Jorge Martin (Ducati Pramac Racing Team)

2) Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46 Racing Team)

3) Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team)

MotoGP Misano 2023 race results, RANKING

POS PILOT MOTORCYCLE TEAM TIME 1 Jorge Martin Ducati Pramac Racing 41:33.421 2 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati Team VR46 +1,350 3 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati Ducati Team +3,812 4 Dani Pedrosa KTM Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +4,481 5 Maverick Viñales Aprilia Aprilia Racing Team +10,510 6 Miguel Oliveira Aprilia Aprilia Racing Team Gresini +12,274 7 Marc Marquez Honda Repsol Honda +13,576 8 Raul Fernandez Aprilia RNF Racing +14.091 9 Luca Marini Ducati Team VR46 +14,982 10 Johann Zarco Ducati Pramac Racing +15,484 11 Alex Marquez Ducati Gresini Racing Ducati +15,702 12 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Aprilia Racing Team +15,878 13 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha Yamaha Factory +15,898 14 Brad Binder KTM Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +23,778 15 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha Yamaha Factory +24,579 16 Augusto Fernandez KTM Gas Gas KTM +31,230 17 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati Gresini Racing Ducati +32,537 18 Stefan Bradl Honda Repsol Honda +35,330 19 Takaaki Nakagami Honda LCR Honda +43.601 20 Pol Espargaro KTM Gas Gas KTM +12 turns 21 Joan Mir Honda Repsol Honda +17 laps 22 Jack Miller KTM Red Bull KTM Factory +18 laps 23 Michele Pirro Ducati Ducati Team +18 laps MotoGP Misano 2023 race ranking

