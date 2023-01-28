Only two weeks remain before the MotoGP teams and riders kick off the 2023 pre-season, so the protagonists are already preparing for the new championship. If last week Marc Marquez showed his return to the track with a Honda CBR600RR, this time it was Joan Mir’s turn, who rode a CBR1000RR-R in Cheste.

This is the first time we’ve seen the former Suzuki rider in a day of testing on a Gold Wing manufacturer bike (at least on the road, since he’s already shown him doing motocross with a CRF). Due to contracts, the riders do not wear the colors of their new team or ride bikes from the new manufacturer until the end of the year (by convention they expire on December 31st). In the case of Mir and Alex Rins, new Honda riders, the agreement was not to make any declarations before the start of the new year.

2023 will be Joan Mir’s first season outside Hamamatsu’s orbit since stepping up to the premier class in 2018. The Mallorcan hit his pinnacle in 2020 when he managed to clinch the world title to the surprise of many. However, since then he has not been able to perform at the same level, and the 2022 season has been particularly tough for him, with a high number of errors and crashes that have prevented him from reaching the podium all year long.

His future doesn’t look too simple either, given that he picks up the baton of a Pol Espargaro who is very disappointed with the Honda RC213V. The Japanese bike is going through some critical moments, especially since Marquez’s absence due to his injury, and only the eight-time world champion managed to get good results last season.

“I am facing this new stage in a decisive way. We could define it as a second stage and a moment in which everything can go well or very badly. I approach it with a great desire to get to this team, I think we will do it in the right way and I think we will be able to do some good things”, declared Mir in an interview published by the same team.