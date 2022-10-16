From -91 to +14 in the space of eight races. The comeback made by Pecco Bagnaia between Assen and Phillip Island has no equal in the history of MotoGP and practically does not find comparisons of any kind even in the other top categories of motorsport. To give an idea of ​​the number of points earned by the Italian over Fabio Quartararo, it is enough to think that the driver from Chivasso has recovered an average of 13 points per race over the reigning champion, when in a single race a maximum of 25 can be earned. The masterpiece created by the Ducatista is such that now Bagnaia will even have the possibility of close the run-up to the title with a GP to spare on the season finale.

The first world title in the premier class for an Italian driver from 2009 to today could indeed arrive in Malaysia next Sunday. Winning on the Kuala Lumpur track would probably be even more special for Bagnaia, given that in that country the Moto2 title had also arrived for the Piedmontese, conquered in 2018 thanks to the third place in a race won by his then teammate Luca Marini. . The match point that Pecco can count on in Southeast Asia, however, will still be conditioned by the results of his two rivals for the title: Fabio Quartararo and Aleix Espargarò. Not even the victory alone would give Bagnaia the arithmetic guarantee of his first MotoGP title.

If he wins in Malaysia, Bagnaia will in fact be champion only if Quartararo does not get on the podium. At that point, however, any Aprilia results would be irrelevant, given that Espargarò is already 27 points away from the top of the championship. But the Ducati ‘captain’ could also celebrate with some placings, as long as Quartararo and Espargarò both live another subdued day. Bagnaia would also be champion with the second final place, as long as Quartararo finishes seventh or worse and Espargaro does not win the race; with third and Quartararo 11th or worse and Aleix Espargaro out of the first two places. Finally, fourth place would also be useful, with Quartararo 14th or worse and Aleix Espargaro off the podium, and fifth, with Quartararo off the points and Aleix Espargaro off the podium.